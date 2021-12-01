BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in November

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $947,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

DCF stock remained flat at $$9.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.