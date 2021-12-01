BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BCI opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.45. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341 ($4.46).

In other BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan H. Cartwright bought 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,897.60 ($25,996.34).

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

