BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.55. Approximately 212,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 195,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.44.

