Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $134.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

