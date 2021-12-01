Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo Purchases 19,971 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 19,971 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BVH opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

