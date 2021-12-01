Blossom Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 503 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

Shares of COST stock opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

