Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

