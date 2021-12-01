blooom inc. Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

blooom inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

