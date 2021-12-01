blooom inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

blooom inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

