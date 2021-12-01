blooom inc. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

blooom inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 0.4% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 405,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 64,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.