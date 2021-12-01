Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $323,210.09 and $247.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00238380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

