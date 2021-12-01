BlockBank Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. BlockBank has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $743,783.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00087487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BlockBank

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,692,362 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

