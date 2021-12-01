BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Visa by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

