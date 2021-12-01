BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $101.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $101,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

