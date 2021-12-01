BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

