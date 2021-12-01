BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 5,987 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

