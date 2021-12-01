BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 154.4% in November

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 34,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,087. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

