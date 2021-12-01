BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's
