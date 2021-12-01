BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

