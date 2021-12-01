BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

