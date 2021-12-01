BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
