BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

BL stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

