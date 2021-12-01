BitDegree Market Capitalization Hits $798,328.51 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.