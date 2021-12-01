Biswap Price Tops $1.18 (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002068 BTC on exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $164.10 million and $224,550.00 worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 162,311,156 coins and its circulating supply is 138,774,297 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

