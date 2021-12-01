BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $17.31. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
