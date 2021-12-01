BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $17.31. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.