BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.31.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $397,426,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $10.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.74. 4,727,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

