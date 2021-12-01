Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Biogen stock opened at $235.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.27 and a 200-day moving average of $311.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.68 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

