BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith Sells 466 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $11,278.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.