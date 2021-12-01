BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Sells 691 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $18,124.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $18,652.50.

BioAtla stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after purchasing an additional 727,103 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,052,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BioAtla by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

