BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $130.79 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.79 or 0.00222224 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $264.57 million and $60.95 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011101 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.14 or 0.00596616 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

