Binance Coin Market Cap Reaches $106.95 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $106.95 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $641.18 or 0.01119646 BTC on major exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
