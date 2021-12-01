Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BIGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Big Tree Group
