Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Big Tree Group alerts:

About Big Tree Group

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.