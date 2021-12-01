BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.