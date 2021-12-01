BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $608,136. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

