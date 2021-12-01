Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Best Buy have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Well, investors seemed to have been spooked by soft fourth-quarter projection and ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs. Management forecast fourth-quarter enterprise comparable sales to be down 2% to up 1% compared with 12.6% growth registered in the year-ago period. Also, Best Buy expects contraction in adjusted gross profit rate from Totaltech ramping. Meanwhile, the company foresees substantial increase in SG&A expenses in the final quarter due to increased advertising and incentive compensation. Nonetheless, investments in new membership program, technology, and health strategy should continue to contribute to the overall performance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

