Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $500,594.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002508 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $500,594.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

