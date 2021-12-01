BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Down 33.9% in November

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

BeiGene stock opened at $347.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.85 and a 200-day moving average of $342.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,877 shares of company stock worth $34,529,547. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

