Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 2,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $11,166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $797.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

