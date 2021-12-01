Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $33.61 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.