Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.