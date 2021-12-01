Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.