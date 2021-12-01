Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Buys A$120,000.00 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Richard Richards purchased 100,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

