Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $180.24 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

