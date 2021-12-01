Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

