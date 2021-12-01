Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.15. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $445.60 and a 1-year high of $693.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

