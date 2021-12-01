Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

