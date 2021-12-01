Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 93 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

