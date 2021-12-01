Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.65. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

