Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

