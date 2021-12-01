Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

