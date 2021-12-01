Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,889. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

