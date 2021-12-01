Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,493 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 910.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Veritex stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

