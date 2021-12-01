Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $508.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

